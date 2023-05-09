Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:ATAT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 10th. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.
