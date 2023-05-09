Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:ATAT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Atour Lifestyle’s (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 10th. Atour Lifestyle had issued 4,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $52,250,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 target price for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

