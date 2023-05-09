Audacy (AUD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy Price Performance

Audacy stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. Audacy has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Audacy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Audacy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 528.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 478,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Audacy by 20.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 372,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Audacy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 244,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,705 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Featured Articles

