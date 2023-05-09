AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOCIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

