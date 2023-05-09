Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $325.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

