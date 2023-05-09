Barclays Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
