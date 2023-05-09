Barclays Lowers SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. SiTime has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $234.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 352,777 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,839 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in SiTime by 16,539.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.