Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as €42.50 ($46.70) and last traded at €42.47 ($46.67). 81,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.78 ($45.91).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.60 and its 200-day moving average is €38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

