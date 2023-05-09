BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.96. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.79.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 56.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BILL by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

