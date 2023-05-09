BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Tops $14.83 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $572.31 million and $14.83 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003113 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.0000006 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $13,720,850.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.