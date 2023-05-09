Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.62%. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 633,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after buying an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

