BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

BOKF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,420 shares of company stock valued at $468,315. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

