Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,583.00 at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,639.47 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,587.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,294.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 266,957.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 389,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

