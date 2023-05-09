Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 52.80%.

TSE:BAM opened at C$44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$48.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 2,471.43%.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. It serves institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, insurance companies, and individual investors. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

