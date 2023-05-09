Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.77 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

