Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$175.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.34.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$137.26 and a one year high of C$175.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

