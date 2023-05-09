Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.