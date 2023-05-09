Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
