Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.82.

CRL stock opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.90.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

