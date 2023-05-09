Christopher Heery Sells 1,200 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $130,320.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42.

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Arcellx stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 321,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,741. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcellx by 761.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcellx by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.