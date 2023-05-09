Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,257. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.