Citigroup Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $124.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.