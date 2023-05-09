Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWAN. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 0.45. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $82.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,958,524 shares of company stock worth $216,902,860 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.