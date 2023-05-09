Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.04.

NYSE NET opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

