Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

