Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.