Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $692.03 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $692.03 million and $133.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,659.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00282790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00557211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00065932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00399998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,710,446 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,789,466,563.7280955 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.27679136 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $110,259,108.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

