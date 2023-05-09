Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPSS remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $210.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.19.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 36.61%.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
