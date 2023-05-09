Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ:CPSS remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $210.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

