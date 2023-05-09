Continuum Finance (CTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,567.95

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $72,567.95 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

