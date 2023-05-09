Cronos (CRO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $12.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00055853 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00038528 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018949 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005927 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002757 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.
Cronos Token Profile
Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.
Buying and Selling Cronos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.