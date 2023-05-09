Cronos (CRO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $12.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

