CyberDragon Gold Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $77,514.42 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

