DA Davidson Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $193.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $173.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.20.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

