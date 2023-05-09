Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Trading Down 1.3%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. 4,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 21,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

