Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,776 shares of company stock worth $35,331,947 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

