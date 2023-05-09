DataHighway 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $650,721.45 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00013959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $124.29 million and $650,721.45 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,229,546 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

