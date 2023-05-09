DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $744,222.08 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $744,222.08 and approximately $23.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00131646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00059052 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00038441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003639 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,917,283 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

