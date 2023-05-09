Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DFFN stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

