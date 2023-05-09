Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.74. 1,045,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Enerplus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 656.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enerplus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

