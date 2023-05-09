EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

ESMT stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in EngageSmart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,003,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

