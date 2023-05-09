Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.
About Enservco
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.