Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Enstar Group stock opened at $249.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.35. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $252.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $29,249,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $8,506,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

