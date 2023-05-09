Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Enstar Group stock opened at $249.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.35. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $252.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
