EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $994.88 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. EOS has a market capitalization of $994.88 million and approximately $131.71 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003412 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003109 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001016 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,507,131 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.