Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $222.12 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $222.12 billion and $8.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,845.97 or 0.06674246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,325,421 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.