EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.20 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $838,804.29 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 41.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.14277753 USD and is down -14.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $867,548.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

