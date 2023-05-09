Excelerate Energy (EE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. On average, analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

