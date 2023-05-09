Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $109.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.44.

EXPE stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $137.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

