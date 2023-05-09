FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $316,974.06 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $402.67. 162,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.