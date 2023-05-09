First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AG opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

