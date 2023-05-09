Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to Neutral

Redburn Partners cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($200.63) to £151 ($190.54) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($191.13) to £161.16 ($203.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($189.27) to £156 ($196.85) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15,702.29.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

PDYPY stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

