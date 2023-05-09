Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Fukuoka Financial Group alerts:

Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.