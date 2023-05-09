G999 (G999) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,160.23

G999 (G999) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,160.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00038446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

