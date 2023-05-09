Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.99. 328,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,495. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.08 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.