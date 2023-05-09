GateToken (GT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00018334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $495.09 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,440 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,440.4868557 in circulation.

